Tech Mahindra Q3 Results Review - Muted Show Led By Subdued Performance Across Verticals: Yes Securities

The near term demand environment remains challenging as the clients remain cautious regarding the evolving macroeconomic situation and that is reflected in slowdown in discretionary spending and it continues to impact near term revenue performance.

The continued weakness in telecom vertical is expected to result in muted revenue growth for FY24. Falling employee attrition, improving employee pyramid and focus on better revenue mix is expected to support operating margin going ahead.

We estimate revenue compound annual growth rate of 10.7% over FY23‐26E with average Ebit margin of 11.0% over the period.

We maintain our 'Neutral' rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 1,435/share at 22.6 times on FY26E EPS. The stock trades at PER of 20.8 times/22.2 times on FY25E/FY26E EPS.