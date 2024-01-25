Tech Mahindra Q3 Results Review - Miss Expectations; Outlook Remains Weak: Axis Securities

In Q3 FY24, Tech Mahindra Ltd. reported revenue of Rs 13,101 crore, up 1.8% on a QoQ basis, which stood above our expectations. However, revenue de-grew by 4.6% on a YoY basis and stood below our expectations.

The company posted an operating profit of Rs 703 crore, reporting a growth of 15.9% on a QoQ basis. The company’s operating margins, while improving by 70 bps, stood below our expectations.

The marginal growth was largely led by moderated SG&A expenses and a favourable currency mix. Tech Mahindra’s net profit for Q3 FY24 stood at Rs 510 crore, registering a growth of 3.3% QoQ.