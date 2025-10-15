Tech Mahindra Q2 Review — Systematix Maintains 'Sell' On The Stock; Says Current Valuations Limits Upside

Business NewsResearch ReportsTech Mahindra Q2 Review — Systematix Maintains 'Sell' On The Stock; Says Current Valuations Limits Upside
Tech Mahindra's valuations remain elevated even after the recent improvement in execution, adds the brokerage.

15 Oct 2025, 10:18 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> For Q2, &nbsp;Tech Mahindra reported QoQ growth of 1.6% in CC, 4.8% in INR terms, and 1.4% in USD terms</p><p>(Photo source:&nbsp;Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
For Q2,  Tech Mahindra reported QoQ growth of 1.6% in CC, 4.8% in INR terms, and 1.4% in USD terms

(Photo source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Tech Mahindra’s Q2 FY26 results exceeded the brokerage's expectations on both revenue and Ebit margins, though PAT margins came in below estimates. Revenue was up 1.6% in CC and 1.4% QoQ in USD terms. Europe markets were weak, while US and RoW propelled growth. Management remains cautiously optimistic, expecting revenue pickup from past deal wins strengthening in H2.
