Tech Mahindra Q2 Review — Systematix Maintains 'Sell' On The Stock; Says Current Valuations Limits Upside

For Q2, Tech Mahindra reported QoQ growth of 1.6% in CC, 4.8% in INR terms, and 1.4% in USD terms
(Photo source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
Tech Mahindra’s Q2 FY26 results exceeded the brokerage's expectations on both revenue and Ebit margins, though PAT margins came in below estimates. Revenue was up 1.6% in CC and 1.4% QoQ in USD terms. Europe markets were weak, while US and RoW propelled growth. Management remains cautiously optimistic, expecting revenue pickup from past deal wins strengthening in H2.