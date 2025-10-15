Tech Mahindra Q2 Review — Margin Beat; FY27 May Be Slower Than Expected Says Yes Securities Maintaining 'Buy'

While Tech Mahindra’s order book stands at a three-year high, indicating a healthy medium-term pipeline, revenue conversion may be weak given weak macro environment. (Source: Company official webpage.)
Tech Mahindra delivered better-than-expected revenue growth, beating consensus by 2.2%, led by strong traction in Europe, steady progress in BFSI, and large deal ramp-ups in Retail, despite ongoing macro headwinds. Management, however, remained cautious on a meaningful acceleration in revenue growth for both FY27 and the broader industry, citing continued macroeconomic and policy uncertainties.