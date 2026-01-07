Business NewsResearch ReportsTCS, R Systems Lead Systematix Picks Amid Cautious Q3 IT Sector Outlook — Check Rating, Target Price
ADVERTISEMENT

TCS, R Systems Lead Systematix Picks Amid Cautious Q3 IT Sector Outlook — Check Rating, Target Price

IT stocks have rebounded in recent sessions, though the brokerage remains selective and value-focused.

07 Jan 2026, 12:01 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Systematix maintains a cautious stance on the IT sector, favouring TCS among tier-1 peers and R Systems International in the small-cap space.</p><p>(Photo: Envato)</p></div>
Systematix maintains a cautious stance on the IT sector, favouring TCS among tier-1 peers and R Systems International in the small-cap space.

(Photo: Envato)

With no visible signs of demand recovery and a structurally weaker H2 FY26, Infosys and HCLTech are expected to maintain FY26 revenue guidance.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT