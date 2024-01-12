TCS Q3 Results Review - Beat On All Fronts; Demonstrated Superior Execution: Axis Securities

In Q3 FY24, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. reported revenue of Rs 60,583 crore, up only 1.5% on a QoQ basis (in rupee terms), owing to weakness in discretionary spending. On a YoY basis, it posted revenue growth of 4%.

The company reported operating profits of Rs 15,155 crore and operating margins of 25%, up 70 basis points QoQ. This was on account of better execution, strong volume growth, and reduced sub-con cost.

Attrition levels dropped by 160 bps to 13.3%, but it continues to loom concerns over the company’s execution efficiency in the future.

The management commentary on the verticals such as banking, financial services and insurance, hi-tech media, life sciences, and tetail was cautious.

Furthermore, it expects the company to report moderate growth in the near term.

On a brighter note, deal-wins for the quarter continued strong and remained high. Moreover, deal wins were spread across verticals and geographies and stood at $8.1 billion (BFSI total contract value at $2.6 billion; consumer business TCV at $1.5 billion).

However, TCS expects technology spending to remain resilient and expects the secular tailwinds to drive healthy growth over the medium to long term.