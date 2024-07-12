" NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy. .Motilal Oswal Report.Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. reported revenue of $7.5 billion in Q1 FY25, up 1.9% QoQ in USD terms, beating our estimate of ~1.3%. Growth was driven by strong performances in India (up 14.1% QoQ/59.0% YoY, aided by BSNL scale-up), the UK (up 2.5% QoQ) and North America (up 0.9% QoQ). TCS reported a deal total contract value of $8.3 billion, within its usual range but down 37.1% QoQ and 18.6% YoY. The book-to-bill ratio was 1.1 times.BFSI, particularly the banking clients in the U.S., returned to growth in the quarter. The nature of demand was largely the same, and clients continued to prioritize cost optimization projects.While growth was driven by the BSNL deal ramp-up, verticals in key markets such as communications and retail continued to be weak. The ~4% decline in communications was concerning, as there was a growing consensus that spending cuts in the sector had bottomed out after a weak FY24. A fed pivot is probably a meaningful catalyst for telecom clients, but we believe a more meaningful turnaround in this vertical could only be seen once network rollout capex trickles down to services spending/opex. This could be more gradual even in case of rate cuts, in our opinion. .Click on the attachment to read the full report:.TCS Q1 Results: Margin Contracts, But Long-Term Forecast Maintained.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner."