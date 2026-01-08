TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra Brace For Soft Q3; IDBI Capital Bullish On Mid-Tier IT

Despite near-term softness, IDBI Capital maintains a positive medium- to long-term outlook for the sector, citing enterprise-wide scaling of AI initiatives and robust deal pipelines..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..IDBI Captial Report.IDBI Capital expects the Indian IT-services sector to report a muted performance in Q3 FY26, impacted by seasonal furloughs and an unchanged macro environment. Client decision-making remains cautious, particularly for discretionary spending, resulting in subdued sequential growth across most tech companies.While tier-1 players are likely to see limited upside, mid-tier firms are expected to outperform due to better agility and stronger exposure to cost-optimisation deals. Deal execution continues to provide support, with AI-led transformation and infrastructure modernization emerging as key drivers of medium-term growth.Margins are projected to remain stable, aided by currency movements and operational efficiencies, offsetting wage hikes and seasonal pressures. Despite near-term softness, IDBI Capital maintains a positive medium- to long-term outlook for the sector, citing enterprise-wide scaling of AI initiatives and robust deal pipelines..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Titan’s beYon Launch Spurs Growth Bets, Says Motilal Oswal Maintaining 'Buy' — Check Target Price, Upside.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.