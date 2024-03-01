TCPL Packaging - Ready To Ride The Consumption Wave: Systematix

In FY23, the company operated at an installed capacity of 100,000 tonnes per annum. Since inception, the company has maintained its stellar revenue and profit track record, having leveraged its capabilities in sustainable packaging solutions.

TCPL is one of the few companies in India to have clocked ~18% revenue compound annual growth rate over last 15 years. Exports constituted 26% of the company’s revenue during 9M FY24.

The company is poised for continued growth, buoyed by-

strong industry tailwinds, expanded production capabilities, diverse product portfolio, and a growing customer base.

The company's strategic focus revolves around-

optimising capacity utilisation, enhancing product mix, exploring newer geographies, and bring cost efficiency.

We do not have a rating on the stock, which currently trades at 14 times FY25 consensus earnings per share of Rs 155 (Bloomberg).

Key risks: