TCI Express' Near-Term Outlook Remains Bleak Says Motilal Oswal Maintaining 'Neutral' Stance

Over the past two years, TCI Express introduced rail express, pharma cold chain, and C2C express services as part of its strategic efforts to enhance its value proposition.
(Photo Source: Company website)
TCI Express is experiencing weak demand in certain industrial segments, including manufacturing, automobiles, and textiles, despite a healthy growth of ~22% YoY in e-way bill generation over Apr-Aug’25 and an 8.3% growth in the Index of Industrial Production for manufacturing motor vehicles, trailers, and semi-trailers—a key segment for TCI Express—during Apr-Jul’25.