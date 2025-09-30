Business NewsResearch ReportsTCI Express' Near-Term Outlook Remains Bleak Says Motilal Oswal Maintaining 'Neutral' Stance
TCI Express' Near-Term Outlook Remains Bleak Says Motilal Oswal Maintaining 'Neutral' Stance

While the long-term outlook for surface express services remains positive, near-to-medium-term headwinds are likely to weigh on margins, volumes, believes Motilal Oswal

Over the past two years, TCI Express introduced rail express, pharma cold chain, and C2C express services as part of its strategic efforts to enhance its value proposition.

TCI Express is experiencing weak demand in certain industrial segments, including manufacturing, automobiles, and textiles, despite a healthy growth of ~22% YoY in e-way bill generation over Apr-Aug’25 and an 8.3% growth in the Index of Industrial Production for manufacturing motor vehicles, trailers, and semi-trailers—a key segment for TCI Express—during Apr-Jul’25.
