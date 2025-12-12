Tata Steel's Pellet Plant Deal To Be A Long-Term Margin Booster, Says Motilal Oswal — Check Target Price
Motilal Oswal has reiterated 'Buy' rating on Tata Steel post Thriveni Pellets acquisition, check target price.
Tata Steel is one of the largest players in India's steel sector and is set to benefit from improving steel price realizations, operating efficiencies, and the strong domestic demand outlook. While near-term challenges persist due to global uncertainty around tariff escalations, the long-term outlook for Tata Steel remains strong.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Motilal Oswal has reiterated its Buy rating on Tata Steel Ltd. with a target price of Rs 210, implying a 27% upside from the current market price of Rs 166.
View and valuation
The Thriveni Pellets acquisition is strategically margin-accretive in the long run. The 4mtpa pellet capacity and slurry pipeline will strengthen feedstock security for upcoming expansion. It would also support against some of the expiring iron-ore mine leases in FY30.
The company is entering a multi-year expansion phase, with parallel bets across long/flat and downstream products. Capex intensity will rise but remain phased, keeping leverage within comfort.
The MoU with Llyods Metals & Energy positions Tata Steel in the Gadchiroli iron-ore-steel cluster and allows it to explore various growth opportunities.
Overall, the development remains positive for raw material security, value-added product expansion, and optionality in new steel capacities.
Tata Steel is one of the largest players in India's steel sector and is set to benefit from improving steel price realizations, operating efficiencies, and the strong domestic demand outlook.
While near-term challenges persist due to global uncertainty around tariff escalations, the long-term outlook for Tata remains strong.
The Indian business is expected to continue its strong performance, and an improvement in the European business performance is likely to support overall earnings.
At current market price, Tata Steel is trading at 6.5x EV/Ebitda and 1.8x FY27E price/book.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.