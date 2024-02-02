Tata Steel Q3 Results Review - Improvement In TSE On The Anvil: ICICI Securities
Progressive improvement at both Tata Steel UK and Tata Steel Netherland.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Tata Steel Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 performance was ahead of consensus estimates mainly due to lower cost at standalone operations. Key points:
Standalone Ebitda/tonne at Rs 16,905 was up 19% QoQ mainly on lower raw material cost;
Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd.'s turned around posting profit at Ebitda level;
loss at Tata Steel UK widened QoQ owing to continued sub-optimal level of operations;
net debt was broadly stable QoQ driven by good cash generation at India operations; and
capex plan at KPO-II is broadly on track. Going ahead, we expect the structural improvement at Tata Steel UK and production ramp up at TSN to drive performance.
Besides, the incremental volume from KPO-II is likely to drive earnings growth from H2FY25E, in our view.
We maintain 'Add' on Tata Steel stock with an unchanged target price of Rs 150 on 6.0 times FY26E Ebitda.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
'Fighter' Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan's Movie Earns Rs 123.60 Crore In Extended Weekend
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.