Tata Steel Q3 Results Review - Europe Drag To Continue In Near Term: Prabhudas Lilladher

We cut our FY24E/25E Ebitda estimates by 14%/5% on poor performance from TSE. Tata Steel Ltd.’s Q3 consolidated operating performance was better than our estimate on account of stronger Tata Steel India.

Tata Steel Europe continued to disappoint on weak volumes at Tata Steel Netherland, higher operating costs at Tata Steel UK and weak steel pricing.

Tata Steel India Ebitda/tonne of Rs16,905 was above estimates on efficient blending of coking coal and higher sourcing of intermediates. In Q4, Tata Steel Netherland volumes are expected to improve and lower energy costs, higher operating leverage to reduce Tata Steel Netherland losses.