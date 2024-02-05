Tata Motors Q3 Results Review - Healthy JLR Performance To Cushion Weak Standalone: Yes Securities

Tata Motors Lts Q3 FY24 consolidated results were operationally in-line to our estimates while it exceeded street estimates with Ebitda beat of ~10.9% at Rs 153.3 billion (plus 59% YoY/ plus 11.7% QoQ).

However, higher other income and lower tax (at Jaguar Land Rover) boosted adjusted profit after tax at Rs 73.6 billion (versus our/street of Rs 44.4 billion/Rs 47.1 billion). With healthy underlying profitability, the margins came-in health with consol Ebitdam at 13.9% (plus 300 basis points YoY/ plus 80 bp QoQ). There were several line items which were positive such as-

Net auto debt decline further to ~Rs 292 billion (versus ~Rs 387 billion in Q2 and Rs 437 billion in FY23) led by healthy free cash flow both at JLR/domestic business, margins for ICE private vehicle at 9.4% (versus 9.2%/8.5% in Q2/FY23) with guidance of double digit Ebitda intact, upward revision in JLR Ebit guidance to greater then 8% for FY24E (versus ~8%/6% in Q2/Q1 with no change to FY26 Ebit margins guidance of double digit.

While JLR demand commentaries continue to be positive for North America and stable for Europe, there would be some disruptions led by red sea impact.