Tata Elxsi Shares Upgraded To 'Add' By HDFC Securities On Improving Growth Trajectory — Check New Target Price
With strong client relationships, differentiated capabilities, and strategic positioning across verticals, Tata Elxsi is well-placed for sustained growth, says the brokerage.

10 Sep 2025, 10:18 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tata Elxsi is well positioned in automotive micro trends, with sustained demand expected in ADAS, SDV, infotainment, and electrification beyond Q2 FY26<em>.</em>(Photo: Marvin Meyer/ Source: Unsplash</p></div>
Tata Elxsi is well positioned in automotive micro trends, with sustained demand expected in ADAS, SDV, infotainment, and electrification beyond Q2 FY26.(Photo: Marvin Meyer/ Source: Unsplash
Tata Elxsi offers a strong long-term investment opportunity across its key verticals, despite current macroeconomic headwinds. The transportation segment is showing recovery signs, particularly with the stabilization of the JLR account and strategic wins, with OEMs such as Mercedes-Benz, Suzuki, and a European player, including a $50 million deal.
