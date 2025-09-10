Tata Elxsi Shares Upgraded To 'Add' By HDFC Securities On Improving Growth Trajectory — Check New Target Price

Tata Elxsi is well positioned in automotive micro trends, with sustained demand expected in ADAS, SDV, infotainment, and electrification beyond Q2 FY26.(Photo: Marvin Meyer/ Source: Unsplash
Tata Elxsi offers a strong long-term investment opportunity across its key verticals, despite current macroeconomic headwinds. The transportation segment is showing recovery signs, particularly with the stabilization of the JLR account and strategic wins, with OEMs such as Mercedes-Benz, Suzuki, and a European player, including a $50 million deal.