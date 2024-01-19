Tata Communications Q3 Results Review - Integration Of Kaleyra Drives Ebitda: Motilal Oswal

Tata Communications Ltd. reported 16% QoQ growth in revenue (inline) and 12% QoQ growth in Ebitda (9% beat). Cost synergies after the integration of the Kaleyra acquisition led to a beat in Ebitda. Adjusting for the acquisitions, revenue/Ebitda were flat QoQ.

Tata Communications' management's endeavor to drive growth has diluted margins, including the loss-making acquisitions. However, the company has reiterated its longterm focus on margin-accretive growth. We have raised our estimates to factor in a higher Ebitda run rate from the acquisition and now expect revenue/Ebitda compound annual growth rates of 15%/16% over FY24-26.

At price/earning of 23 times and enterprise value/Ebitda of 8.5 times on FY26E earnings per share, we see limited upside.

We reiterate our 'Neutral' rating on the stock.