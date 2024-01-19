Tata Communication Q3 Review - Mixed Performance With Digital Segment Driving Growth Momentum: Yes Securities
Quarterly runrate for revenue crossed Rs 5,000 crore milestone and quarterly data revenue runrate crossed Rs 4,000 crore milestone.
Yes Securities Report
Tata Communication Ltd. reported inline performance for the quarter. The sequential revenue growth was as per expectation; while Ebitda margin was slightly above expectation.
It reported sequential revenue growth of 15.6% QoQ, led by increase in the data revenue by 15.6% QoQ. Voice revenue declined by 24.4% YoY, inline with trend.
There was sequential decline in Ebitda margin (down 70 basis points QoQ) led by increase in network costs. Reported profit after tax decreased by 79.6% QoQ to Rs 453 million, on account of extraordinary expenses for the quarter. Net debt increased by Rs 23.5 billion QoQ to Rs 93.1 billion.
We expect the voice business to continue to decline as per the industry trend; while data segment, especially the digital segment would continue to drive the overall performance of the company.
Data core connectivity is expected to grow around mid single digit YoY. Private 5G related capex going ahead should also drive opportunities for the company. Ebitda margin will be under pressure in near term as it integrates Kaleyra, a communication platform-as-a-service player.
We expect Ebitda margin to be around 20% for FY24. Net debt remains under control with strong operating cash flow generation. We estimate revenue CAGR of 17.5% over FY23‐26E with average Ebitda margin of 25.3%.
We maintain our 'Add' rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 1,990/share based on enterprise value/Ebitda of 6.5 times on FY26E.
The stock trades at EV/Ebitda of 7.3 times/5.8 times on FY25E/FY26E.
