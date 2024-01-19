Tata Communication Q3 Review - Mixed Performance With Digital Segment Driving Growth Momentum: Yes Securities

Tata Communication Ltd. reported inline performance for the quarter. The sequential revenue growth was as per expectation; while Ebitda margin was slightly above expectation.

It reported sequential revenue growth of 15.6% QoQ, led by increase in the data revenue by 15.6% QoQ. Voice revenue declined by 24.4% YoY, inline with trend.

There was sequential decline in Ebitda margin (down 70 basis points QoQ) led by increase in network costs. Reported profit after tax decreased by 79.6% QoQ to Rs 453 million, on account of extraordinary expenses for the quarter. Net debt increased by Rs 23.5 billion QoQ to Rs 93.1 billion.