Tanla Platform Q3 Results Review - Muted Operating Performance For The Quarter: Yes Securities

Tanla Platform Ltd. reported muted financial performance for the quarter. The sequential revenue growth and Ebitda margin were below expectation. It reported sequential revenue growth of (0.6%) QoQ, led by (0.7%) QoQ decrease in the revenue of enterprise business and 0.5% QoQ increase in revenue of Platform business.

There was sequential decrease in Ebitda margin (down 28 basis points QoQ) on higher selling, general, and administrative expenses.