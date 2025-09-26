Business NewsResearch ReportsSystematix Maintains 'Hold' Rating On Poly Medicure Despite Italy-Based Citieffe Acquisition — Here's Why
Systematix Maintains 'Hold' Rating On Poly Medicure Despite Italy-Based Citieffe Acquisition — Here's Why

There are global players already entrenched in the category and hence Poly Medicure will need to find ways to differentiate to accelerate growth for themselves, adds the brokerage.

26 Sep 2025, 03:43 PM IST i
Citieffe operates a 2,100 square meter manufacturing facility in Bologna, Italy, which is currently at 60% capacity utilization.
Citieffe operates a 2,100 square meter manufacturing facility in Bologna, Italy, which is currently at 60% capacity utilization.

Poly Medicure has announced the acquisition of the Citieffe Group, its second acquisition in September. The acquisition is part of Poly Medicure inorganic growth strategy, which focuses on acquiring high-technology companies that provide access to key markets like Europe and the US. The acquisition of Citieffe provides a platform for PLM to expand into the orthopedics segment, specifically focusing on the fastgrowing trauma and extre...
