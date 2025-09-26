Systematix Maintains 'Hold' Rating On Poly Medicure Despite Italy-Based Citieffe Acquisition — Here's Why

Citieffe operates a 2,100 square meter manufacturing facility in Bologna, Italy, which is currently at 60% capacity utilization.
Poly Medicure has announced the acquisition of the Citieffe Group, its second acquisition in September. The acquisition is part of Poly Medicure inorganic growth strategy, which focuses on acquiring high-technology companies that provide access to key markets like Europe and the US. The acquisition of Citieffe provides a platform for PLM to expand into the orthopedics segment, specifically focusing on the fastgrowing trauma and extre...