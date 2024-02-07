NDTV ProfitResearch ReportsSyrma SGS Technology Q3 Review - Strong Revenue Growth Visibility; Margins To Improve Gradually: Systematix
ADVERTISEMENT

Syrma SGS Technology Q3 Review - Strong Revenue Growth Visibility; Margins To Improve Gradually: Systematix

Strong order book, new customer additions to drive 30-40% revenue compound annual growth.

07 Feb 2024, 11:57 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Electronics manufacturing services by Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Electronics manufacturing services by Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. (Source: Company website)

NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Systematix Report

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd.'s continued to report weak results (Q3 revenue up 38% YoY and down 1% QoQ, missed our estimate by ~10%; Ebitda margin 5.5%, down 351 basis points YoY and 139 bps QoQ).

A Rs 1.1 billion worth order execution shift to Q4 (reflected in Rs 3.6 billion revenue in January 2024) impacted Q3 revenue; upfront investment on future growth levers (such as building capacities and processes, hiring of senior people etc.) drove other expenses (up 51% YoY) and impacted margin.

The current Rs 48 billion order book (over 1.6 times FY24E revenue; 20% export mix) and the addition of many large global customers last year provide strong growth potential for Syrma SGS Technology.

Tracking current run rate (9 million revenue Rs 20 billion, January 2024 Rs 3.6 billion), management is confident to meet its Rs 30 billion revenue guidance; Ebitda margin will be restricted to ~7.5% on greater mix of consumer products.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Systematix Syrma SGS Technology Q3 FY24 Results Review.pdf
ALSO READ

Domestic Investors Bolster Markets Amid Foreign Outflows: Enam Holdings' Sridhar Sivaram

Opinion
Domestic Investors Bolster Markets Amid Foreign Outflows: Enam Holdings' Sridhar Sivaram
Read More

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT