Swiggy Q2 Review— Inline Food Delivery Print; Instamart Beats Burn Expectations; HDFC Securities Maintains Add

On Swiggy's Q2 print, overall B2C gross order value grew 47.6% YoY (12.7% QoQ) to reach Rs 166.8 billion (in-line). Food delivery GOV grew 18.8% YoY to Rs 85.4 billion, largely driven by monthly transacting user addition (+17%). The segment witnessed heightened competition in terms of lowered subscription fee and reduced minimum order values; impact partially offset by platform fee hikes.