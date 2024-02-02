Suzlon Energy Q3 Results Review - Robust Order Inflows; Execution Growth Awaited: ICICI Securities
Quality of earnings weak; operations and maintenance driving profitability'
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Suzlon Energy Ltd.'s has successfully turned a corner in recent times by:
raising Rs 20 billion through QIP; and
retiring debt.
This has enabled Suzlon to post a robust financial turnaround, which is evident in its Q3 FY24 results. Revenue grew 7% YoY to Rs 15.5 billion, Ebitda is up 15% YoY to Rs 2.5 billion and profit after tax is up 2.6 times YoY to Rs 2 billion aided by lower finance costs.
Further, Suzlon recorded strong order inflows in year-to-date-FY24 of 2.9 giga watt and has a robust order backlog of 3.1 GW, as of December 2023 (five times trailing twelve months execution of 620 mw); the order inflow pipeline still remains strong in the medium term.
We maintain 'Add' with a revised target price of Rs 48 (earlier Rs 36), valuing the stock at 35 times FY26E earning per share of Rs 1.4/share.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Bank of Baroda Q3 Results Review - Balance Sheet Management To Drive Net Interest Margin: Prabhudas Lilladher
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.