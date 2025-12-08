Business NewsResearch ReportsSuzlon Energy — 'Buy' Maintained By Motilal Oswal; Strong Pipeline Supports 43% Upside
ADVERTISEMENT

Suzlon Energy — 'Buy' Maintained By Motilal Oswal; Strong Pipeline Supports 43% Upside

Motilal Oswal remains bullish on Suzlon Energy and reiterated 'Buy' rating on the stock.

08 Dec 2025, 11:22 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Suzlon Energy’s EPC strategy of securing limited land parcels across ~23 GW of wind sites nationwide provides a strategic edge vs domestic, Chinese peers.&nbsp; (Photo source: Suzlon Energy website)</p></div>
Suzlon Energy’s EPC strategy of securing limited land parcels across ~23 GW of wind sites nationwide provides a strategic edge vs domestic, Chinese peers.  (Photo source: Suzlon Energy website)
Suzlon Energy believes its strong product performance, with over 95% of turbines meeting original lifecycle assumptions, positions it well for this multi-decade growth opportunity.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT