Suzlon Energy — 'Buy' Maintained By Motilal Oswal; Strong Pipeline Supports 43% Upside

Suzlon Energy believes its strong product performance, with over 95% of turbines meeting original lifecycle assumptions, positions it well for this multi-decade growth opportunity..NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy. .Motilal Oswal Report.Motilal Oswal has reiterated its 'Buy' rating on Suzlon Energy with a target price of Rs 74, implying a 43% upside from the current market price of Rs 52. The brokerage highlights Suzlon's strong positioning in India's renewable energy landscape, supported by a robust 6.2 GW order book and 4.5 GW annual manufacturing capacity..Key takeaways from the recent Manufacturing Day include management's confidence in achieving 10 GW annual wind installations by FY28, up from 6.5–7 GW in FY26, driven by rising demand from AI/data centers and commercial and industrial segments. Suzlon's EPC strategy, securing land parcels across 23 GW of wind sites, provides a strategic edge over peers..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.