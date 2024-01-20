Supreme Industries Q3 Results Review - Healthy, Inline; Strong Volume Growth To Sustain: Systematix

Supreme Industries Ltd.’s Q3 revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax (6%/25%/22% YoY) came inline with our estimates. Overall volumes rose 14% YoY (inline) led by pipes division (up 17%). Packaging (up 3%) and consumer (down 3%) remained in low growth lane.

Despite lower mix of value-added-products (~35%), Ebitda margin came healthy at 15.5%. Pipes realisation fell ~7% YoY and QoQ, tracking PVC price trend; Ebit (Rs 17/kilogram, 13% margin) came broadly stable QoQ.