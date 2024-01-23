Supreme Industries Q3 Results Review - Decline In ASP Dents Performance, Maintain 'Reduce': Yes Securities

Therefore, overall revenue increased by 6% YoY and QoQ and pipes revenue (67% of total) grew by 9% YoY and QoQ. Volume growth of other segments improved marginally by 5% YoY and 3% QoQ.

Owing to contraction in ASP, the Ebit/Kg of pipes declined sequentially from Rs 19.5/kg to Rs 17.4/kg. Overall Ebitda margins were stable on QoQ basis at 15.5% and absolute Ebitda grew by 6% over similar period.