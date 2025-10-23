Business NewsResearch ReportsSunteck Realty Q2 Review: Collections Miss But Financials Strong, Says Motilal Oswal Maintaining 'Buy'
ADVERTISEMENT

Sunteck Realty Q2 Review: Collections Miss But Financials Strong, Says Motilal Oswal Maintaining 'Buy'

23 Oct 2025, 09:37 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>In Q3-Q4FY26, Sunteck Realty intends to launch projects with total gross development value of Rs 110 billion. (Photo source: Company website)</p></div>
In Q3-Q4FY26, Sunteck Realty intends to launch projects with total gross development value of Rs 110 billion. (Photo source: Company website)
Sunteck Realty reported pre-sales of Rs 7 billion in Q2 FY26, up 34% YoY/7% QoQ (19% above estimate). In H1 FY26, presales were Rs 13.6 billion, up 32% YoY. Collections were up 24% YoY at Rs 3.3 billion for Q2 FY26 (28% below estimate). In H1 FY26, collections stood at Rs 6.8 billion, up 12% YoY.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT