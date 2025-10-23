Sunteck Realty Q2 Review: Collections Miss But Financials Strong, Says Motilal Oswal Maintaining 'Buy'

Sunteck Realty reported pre-sales of Rs 7 billion in Q2 FY26, up 34% YoY/7% QoQ (19% above estimate). In H1 FY26, presales were Rs 13.6 billion, up 32% YoY. Collections were up 24% YoY at Rs 3.3 billion for Q2 FY26 (28% below estimate). In H1 FY26, collections stood at Rs 6.8 billion, up 12% YoY.