Sundaram Finance Q3 Results Review - AUM Growth Remain Strong; Asset Quality Improved: IDBI Capital
We have moved to FY 26E and maintain our 'Buy' rating on Sundamram Finance with revised target price of 4,400 (earlier 3,870)
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital's Report
Sundaram Finance Ltd.'s assets under management growth remain strong at 26% YoY led by all-time high disbursements (up 27% YoY 9M FY24). Company has gained the market share in all asset classes and geographies of operations which resulted strong growth. Asset quality has improved further led by improvement in collections; continues to remain best in-class asset quality. Collections have reverted to pre-Covid levels to 92%.
Net interest margin security have declined due to increase in cost of funds which resulted in lower net interest income growth (up 14% YoY). Profit after tax grew by 24% YoY led by decline in provisions (down 42% YoY). Thus, return on assets sustained at 2.8% (9M FY24) versus 2.8% YoY.
We have moved to FY26E and maintain our 'Buy' rating on Sundaram Finance with revised target price of 4,400 (earlier 3,870) valuing the parent business at pre-Covid average 4.3 times FY26E Core adjusted book value as growth and profitability back to pre-Covid levels.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Capital Small Finance Bank IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Peer Comparison, Risks: Anand Rathi
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.