Sun Pharma Q1 Review — Dolat Capital Maintains 'Reduce', Sees Current Valuations To Limit Upside

We expect Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s revenue/PAT CAGR of 9%/7% over FY25-27E. With limited upside from current levels, we maintain ‘Reduce’ rating, with a revised target price of Rs 1,696 at 30x FY27E P/E.

Key upside will be higher-than-expected traction in specialty sales and US growth.

Key downside will be further escalation of regulatory issues on plants and price erosion in base generics.