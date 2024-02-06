Sumitomo Chemical India Q3 Results Review - Revenue, Ebitda Miss Hurts Profit After Tax: Nirmal Bang

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 revenue at Rs 5.42 billion was a miss of 24.9%/14.6% versus our/street estimate. Gross margin at 39.8% was a beat of 90 basis points as center of goods sold was 26% below estimates, which compares with a lower miss in revenue.

Ebitda margin at 12.1% saw a miss of 488 basis points against our estimates. Ebidta at Rs 658 million was lower versus our/street estimate by 46.4%/37.5% profit after tax at Rs 548 million was a miss of 39.6%/27.3% versus our/street estimate.