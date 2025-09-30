Sudarshan Chemical Target Price Slashed As HDFC Securities Downgrades Stock To 'Sell' — Here's Why

Weak demand in global pigment markets, high inventory level at the customer end, and strong competition are adding to Sudarshan Chemical's woes.
(Photo Source: pexels)
Post acquiring Heubach, the global pigment market share of Sudarshan Chemical has increased to ~12% in pigment business excluding black and white pigment. The company has started optimizing the resources at consolidation. The company has initiated a customer-centric approach to push pigments in European and other markets and to gain market share. However, the brokerage believes the company will face headwinds due to weak demand, high...