Sudarshan Chemical Target Price Slashed As HDFC Securities Downgrades Stock To 'Sell' — Here's Why

Business NewsResearch ReportsSudarshan Chemical Target Price Slashed As HDFC Securities Downgrades Stock To 'Sell' — Here's Why
The brokerage believes the current valuation is contextually high, thus downgrades Sudarshan Chemical from Add to Sell.

30 Sep 2025, 07:15 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Weak demand in global pigment markets, high inventory level at the customer end, and strong competition are adding to Sudarshan Chemical's woes.</p><p>(Photo Source: pexels)</p></div>
Post acquiring Heubach, the global pigment market share of Sudarshan Chemical has increased to ~12% in pigment business excluding black and white pigment. The company has started optimizing the resources at consolidation. The company has initiated a customer-centric approach to push pigments in European and other markets and to gain market share. However, the brokerage believes the company will face headwinds due to weak demand, high...
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
