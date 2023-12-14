Subros - New Business, Premiumisation To Drive Growth: Nirmal Bang
The management is aiming to increase the market share in passenger vehicle AC segment from 42% to 45% and in the truck segment from 51% to 55% in the long term.
Nirmal Bang Report
We attended the analyst meet hosted by Subros Ltd. The management is aiming to increase the market share in passenger vehicle AC segment from 42% to 45% and in the truck segment from 51% to 55% in the long term.
Ebitda margin, which declined during Covid and post Covid, is expected to improve to 10% in the short term and to 12% in the long term.
Mandatory installation of AC in N2 and N3 CV segment will boost revenue and help improve margins. Subros could outpace industry growth by 2- 3% on the back of product diversification and increasing market share of SUV and electric vehicle.
