Stupendous Volume Growth On Bourses For December To Lead To Further Estimates Upgrades: ICICI Securities

December 2023 marked new highs in volumes with NSE/BSE cash of around Rs 1 trillion/100 billion average daily turnover, NSE/BSE options of around RS 375/70 trillion, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. options ADTO crossing Rs 1 trillion and new demat addition crossing four million.

This will likely lead to further earnings upgrades for capital market plays in FY24. There is a systematic increase in exchange derivative volumes through day zero/weekly options.

While this may continue to provide strong legs to options, rise in cash volumes and demat additions also underline a strong increase in retail participation.