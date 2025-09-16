Stove Kraft's Growth Engines Well-Oiled With Backward Integration, Says Nirmal Bang Maintaining 'Buy'

Stove Kraft’s collaboration with IKEA (starting FY26) to supply ceramic cookware is set to boost exports significantly, especially from bakeware and outdoor cooking lines targeting the US market..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Nirmal Bang Report.We maintain a Buy with a target price of Rs 767, which implies 30x FY27E EPS; it is a ~40% discount to the company’s five-year historical one-year forward P/E. Given the margin levers, product-mix improvement, and visible execution, we believe a re-rating can occur quickly as these fundamentals play out— making the current risk-reward compelling despite the recent run-up..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.HDFC Bank, SBI Among Motilal Oswal's Top Picks In Bank Stocks — Check Full List.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.