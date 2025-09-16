Business NewsResearch ReportsStove Kraft's Growth Engines Well-Oiled With Backward Integration, Says Nirmal Bang Maintaining 'Buy'
Stove Kraft's Growth Engines Well-Oiled With Backward Integration, Says Nirmal Bang Maintaining 'Buy'

Given the margin levers, product-mix improvement, and visible execution, Nirmal Bang believes a re-rating can occur quickly.

16 Sep 2025, 01:50 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Stove Kraft has been incurring capex toward setting up manufacturing facilities for backward integration with cumulative investments of ~Rs 4 billion over the past four years.</p><p> (Photo Source: Company website)</p></div>
Stove Kraft has been incurring capex toward setting up manufacturing facilities for backward integration with cumulative investments of ~Rs 4 billion over the past four years.

Stove Kraft’s collaboration with IKEA (starting FY26) to supply ceramic cookware is set to boost exports significantly, especially from bakeware and outdoor cooking lines targeting the US market.
