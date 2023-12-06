Story Of India’s Soaring Securitisation Market: CareEdge Analysis

The securitisation market (retail asset secondary market including direct assignment) surpassed Rs 1 lakh crore in the first half of FY24 due to increased credit availability and demand for PSL-compliant loans.

Pass Through Certificate issuances now account for over 50% of the market volume, surpassing Direct Assignment transactions.

As opposed to the H1 FY23, securitisation volume (including both PTC and DA transactions) has increased by over 40% in the first half of this financial year.

The ratio between DA and PTC deals has shifted because of the merger of HDFC entities, with PTC issuances taking the lead for the first time in over a decade.

For the Indian market, the total volume for FY24 is expected to surpass Rs two lakh crore, a record high.