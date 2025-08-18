Stock Market Strategy: Welcome Tailwinds For Indian Equities, Says Motilal Oswal — Read Report

Indian markets have been lackluster over the past year (Nifty flat YoY) and underperformed several global peers. This is primarily attributed to earnings weakness (with Nifty/our PAT growing at an anemic 4-5% YoY, witnessing sharp earnings cuts), compounded further by a series of geopolitical and macro headwinds.

In response, the RBI and the government have adopted a whateverit-takes approach to revive domestic consumption and stimulate growth.

While Indian markets initially responded to regulatory efforts (with Nifty rising ~17% between Apr’25 and Jun’25), they have turned cautious again (down 4% since Jun’25 ), reflecting concerns over punitive US tariff announcements, geopolitical altercations, a volte-face in the Indo-US relationship, reversal of FII flows, etc.