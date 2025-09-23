Stay 'Neutral' On Tata Steel Shares Maintains Motilal Oswal Citing Growth Plans, Strong Outlook

Tata Steel's multi-pronged expansion plan is set to meet India's surging steel demand, maintain industry leadership, and align with global sustainability imperatives by FY30. (Photo: Tata Steel Ltd. website)
While near-term challenges persist due to global uncertainty around tariff escalations, the long-term outlook for Tata Steel remains strong. The Indian business is expected to continue its strong performance, and an improvement in the European business performance is likely to support overall earnings.