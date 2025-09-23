Business NewsResearch ReportsStay 'Neutral' On Tata Steel Shares Maintains Motilal Oswal Citing Growth Plans, Strong Outlook
Stay 'Neutral' On Tata Steel Shares Maintains Motilal Oswal Citing Growth Plans, Strong Outlook

While near-term challenges persist due to global uncertainty around tariff escalations, the long-term outlook for Tata Steel remains strong,adds the brokerage.

While near-term challenges persist due to global uncertainty around tariff escalations, the long-term outlook for Tata Steel remains strong. The Indian business is expected to continue its strong performance, and an improvement in the European business performance is likely to support overall earnings.
