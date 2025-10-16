Stay 'Neutral' On Tata Communications Stock Maintains Motilal Oswal Post Steady Q2; Sees 10% Downside

Business NewsResearch ReportsStay 'Neutral' On Tata Communications Stock Maintains Motilal Oswal Post Steady Q2; Sees 10% Downside
Motilal Oswal reiterates Neutral rating as it awaits sustained acceleration in data revenue growth, along with margin expansion, before turning more constructive on Tata Communications.

16 Oct 2025, 10:13 AM IST i
Tata Communications
After the recent run-up in last five days, Tata Communications' stock now trades at ~12.5x one-year forward EV/Ebitda.

 (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Tata Communications delivered steady Q2, with ~7% YoY (~1% QoQ) growth in data revenue and 145 bp data Ebitda margin expansion.
