Stay 'Neutral' On M&M Finance Maintains Centrum Post Q2 Results, Hikes Target Price — Here's Why

Mahindra Finance continues to ride strong rural tailwinds, with tractor disbursements growing 41.1% YoY in Q2 FY26, driven by healthy agri cash flows and record Kharif sowing.
(Photo: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit)
Mahindra Finance’s calculated yield declined to 13.8% during the quarter, while the cost of funds fell by 43 bps, resulting in a 13 bps improvement in NIMs. Dealer funding, mainly trade advances, typically rises in Q2 (Rs 6,800 crore vs Rs 4,000 crore in Q1 FY26 under ‘others’), slightly weighing on yields for the quarter.