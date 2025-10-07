Stay 'Neutral' On Jubilant FoodWorks Maintains Motilal Oswal On Expensive Valuations — Check Target Price

Jubilant FoodWorks expects demand recovery to begin from Q3cFY26, supported by GST reforms. (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/ Source: NDTV Profit)
Jubilant FoodWorks is leveraging innovation to drive growth by tapping into new categories while strengthening its indulgence portfolio (mainly cheese). It has entered the Rs 10 billion sourdough market with sourdough pizza starting at Rs 349. Moreover, it is expanding its chicken portfolio, including offerings such as chicken burst, chicken wings, etc., to address its under-indexation in the non-vegetarian category.