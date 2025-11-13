Stay 'Neutral' On Craftsman Automation Says Motilal Oswal Post Q2 Results — Check Target Price

Business NewsResearch ReportsStay 'Neutral' On Craftsman Automation Says Motilal Oswal Post Q2 Results — Check Target Price
After the recent run-up in the stock, most of the positives seem factored, says Motilal Oswal.

13 Nov 2025, 04:13 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Craftsman reported an exceptional loss of Rs 5 million due to relocation-related costs for the Gurugram facility of Sunbeam.</p><p>(Photo Source: Company)</p></div>
Craftsman reported an exceptional loss of Rs 5 million due to relocation-related costs for the Gurugram facility of Sunbeam.

Craftsman’s Q2 FY26 consolidated PAT of Rs 912 million was ahead of the brokerage's estimate of Rs 863 million, aided by better-than-expected revenue growth, especially in the aluminum segment.
