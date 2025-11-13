Stay 'Neutral' On Craftsman Automation Says Motilal Oswal Post Q2 Results — Check Target Price

Craftsman’s Q2 FY26 consolidated PAT of Rs 912 million was ahead of the brokerage's estimate of Rs 863 million, aided by better-than-expected revenue growth, especially in the aluminum segment..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Motilal Oswal Report.Craftsman Automation Ltd.'s aluminum business is likely to be a key growth driver going forward on the back of the ramp-up of its alloy wheel facilities in Bhiwadi and Hosur, steady order visibility from both domestic and export customers, and benefits of the Sunbeam restructuring to be visible from FY27E. However, powertrain margins are likely to remain under pressure at least in the near term as Craftsman looks to develop products for data center applications, which are significantly highgestation projects (three-four years for SOP). After the recent run-up in the stock, most of the positives seem factored in at 42.7x FY26E and at 29.1x FY27E consolidated earnings per share. We maintain Neutral with a target price of Rs 6,542 (valued at 24x Sep’27E EPS)..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Jyothy Labs Q2 Review — Weak Quarter Despite Volume Growth, Says Motilal Oswal Maintaining 'Neutral' Stance.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.