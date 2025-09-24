Stay 'Neutral' On Aditya Birla Fashion Shares Maintains Motilal Oswal — Check Target Price 

Aditya Birla Fashion’s valuations at ~1.5x FY27E EV/sales and ~14.3x FY27E reported EV/Ebitda optically look undemanding. (Photo: Justdial)
After the recent fund raise, debt-related concerns have been addressed, and Aditya Birla Fashion's management has indicated that focus would be on turning around the existing formats, rather than acquisitions. Growth recovery in Pantaloons and profitable scale-up of value fashion and branded ethnic wear, along with a turnaround in TMRW, remain key mediumterm monitorables.