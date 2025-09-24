Business NewsResearch ReportsStay 'Neutral' On Aditya Birla Fashion Shares Maintains Motilal Oswal — Check Target Price 
ADVERTISEMENT

Stay 'Neutral' On Aditya Birla Fashion Shares Maintains Motilal Oswal — Check Target Price 

Motilal Oswal retains Neutral rating on Aditya Birla Fashion as it awaits improvement in execution towards consistent growth, sustained profitability before turning more constructive on the stock.

24 Sep 2025, 10:03 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Aditya Birla Fashion’s valuations at ~1.5x FY27E EV/sales and ~14.3x FY27E reported EV/Ebitda optically look undemanding. (Photo: Justdial)</p></div>
Aditya Birla Fashion’s valuations at ~1.5x FY27E EV/sales and ~14.3x FY27E reported EV/Ebitda optically look undemanding. (Photo: Justdial)
After the recent fund raise, debt-related concerns have been addressed, and Aditya Birla Fashion's management has indicated that focus would be on turning around the existing formats, rather than acquisitions. Growth recovery in Pantaloons and profitable scale-up of value fashion and branded ethnic wear, along with a turnaround in TMRW, remain key mediumterm monitorables.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT