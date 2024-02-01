Star Health Q3 Results Review - Adjusted PAT Beat Of 24%; Combined Ratio Better Than Estimates: Motilal Oswal
Claims ratio in line and Star Health investment income improves profitability.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd.'s profit for the quarter stood at Rs 2.9 billion, as compared to our estimate of Rs 1.9 billion, registering a beat of 49%. Adjusted for gains from reinsurance treaty, profit after tax came in at Rs 2.4 billion, 24% higher than our estimates.
Incurred claims and claims ratio were broadly in line with our estimates. Additionally, Star Health's plans to implement price revisions for a few products in the current quarter, which accounts for ~10% of the total premium.
We have increased our earning per share estimates 10%/2.7%/3.9% for FY24/25/26 to factor in higher underwriting profits. Considering the long-term growth potential for the industry, along with investments by Star Health in profitable channels and products,
we reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 730 (based on 30 times FY26E earning per share).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.