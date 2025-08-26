Star Health Navigating Growth With Caution, Says Motilal Oswal Maintaining 'Buy'

Star Health’s unexpired risk reserve is already accounted on a 1/365 basis, but a slight negative impact is expected from additional risk adjustments with respect to claims.
(Photo source: Star Health and Allied Insurance/Facebook)
Star Health has reported lower growth than its standalone health insurance peers, which has led to market share loss for the company in the health segment to 11.4% (YTDFY26) vs 15.7% in FY21. However, we believe that a pickup in fresh premium growth recently should help the company sustain its market share.