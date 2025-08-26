Star Health Navigating Growth With Caution, Says Motilal Oswal Maintaining 'Buy'

Business NewsResearch ReportsStar Health Navigating Growth With Caution, Says Motilal Oswal Maintaining 'Buy'
Motilal Oswal maintains Buy rating on Star Health with a target price of Rs 520.

26 Aug 2025, 09:33 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Star Health’s unexpired risk reserve is already accounted on a 1/365 basis, but a slight negative impact is expected from additional risk adjustments with respect to claims.</p><p> (Photo source: Star Health and Allied Insurance/Facebook)</p></div>
Star Health’s unexpired risk reserve is already accounted on a 1/365 basis, but a slight negative impact is expected from additional risk adjustments with respect to claims.

Star Health has reported lower growth than its standalone health insurance peers, which has led to market share loss for the company in the health segment to 11.4% (YTDFY26) vs 15.7% in FY21. However, we believe that a pickup in fresh premium growth recently should help the company sustain its market share.
