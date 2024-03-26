SRM Contractors IPO - Investment Rationale, Financials, Key Strategies, Risks And More: Anand Rathi

Valuation and outlook

SRM Contractors has emerged as a key player in the infrastructure construction industry in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Executing several road, tunnel, and slope stabilisation projects over 15 years.

The company has an experience and has developed technical capabilities to execute projects in hilly/challenging terrain in the region, thereby being one of the reliable partners in nation-building.

We believe that valuations of the company is fairly priced and recommend a 'Subscribe-Long Term' rating to the IPO.