SRM Contractors IPO - Investment Rationale, Financials, Key Strategies, Risks And More: Anand Rathi
SRM Contractors launched its initial public offering today to raise up to Rs 130.2 crore and the offer concludes on March 28.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Anand Rathi's IPO Report
SRM Contractors Ltd. launched its initial public offering today to raise up to Rs 130.2 crore and the offer concludes on March 28. It comprises entirely a fresh issue of up to 62 lakh equity shares.
The engineering construction and development company has fixed a price band of Rs 200 to Rs 210 per share. The minimum order lot is 70.
Objects of the Issue
Funding capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of equipment/machinery.
Funding working capital requirements of their company.
Full or part repayment and/or prepayment of certain outstanding secured borrowings availed by the company.
Investment in project Specific Joint Venture Projects.
General corporate purposes.
Valuation and outlook
SRM Contractors has emerged as a key player in the infrastructure construction industry in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Executing several road, tunnel, and slope stabilisation projects over 15 years.
The company has an experience and has developed technical capabilities to execute projects in hilly/challenging terrain in the region, thereby being one of the reliable partners in nation-building.
We believe that valuations of the company is fairly priced and recommend a 'Subscribe-Long Term' rating to the IPO.
Click on the attachment to read the full IPO report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.