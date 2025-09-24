Sri Lotus Gets Motilal Oswal's 'Buy' Initiation, Sees 35% Upside Potential

Business NewsResearch ReportsSri Lotus Gets Motilal Oswal's 'Buy' Initiation, Sees 35% Upside Potential
Motilal Oswal is bullish on Lotus Developers as it initiates coverage on the stock, says can rally upto 35%.

24 Sep 2025, 09:14 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>With RoE/RoCE above 26% and a net cash status, Lotus stands out as the best proxy for MMR's redevelopment growth story. (Photo source: company website)</p></div>
With RoE/RoCE above 26% and a net cash status, Lotus stands out as the best proxy for MMR's redevelopment growth story. (Photo source: company website)
Backed by best-in-class execution capabilities, Lotus is expected to achieve operating margins above 40% and net profit margins exceeding 35%.
