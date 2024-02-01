SRF Q3 Results Review - Weakness In Chemicals And Packaging Businesses Continues: Motilal Oswal
Chemicals and packaging businesses drag the operating performance.
Motilal Oswal Report
SRF Ltd.'s reported another subdued operating performance in Q3 FY24 with a significant decline in operating profitability (Ebit down 39% YoY), led by continuing weakness in the chemical/packaging film businesses (Ebit dipped 43%/62% YoY), which offset the strong recovery in the technical textile business (Ebit surged 2 times YoY).
We cut our FY24 Ebitda estimate factoring in the sub-par performance of the chemicals and packaging businesses in Q3 FY24, while largely maintaining our FY25E/FY26E Ebitda.
We value the stock on an SoTP-basis to arrive at our target price of Rs 2,250. Reiterate Neutral.
