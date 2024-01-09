Specialty Chemicals Q3 Results Preview - Subdued Demand Persists: Prabhudas Lilladher
While we remain apprehensive on most names, we still see upside, although limited, in Navin Fluorine International and Vinati Organics
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
After 17/26/37% YoY drop in revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax in Q2 FY24, on an aggregate basis, we expect our universe of specialty chemical companies to register another weak quarter with 18/34/45% YoY drop in revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax led by lack of demand and margin pressure.
As per our channel checks, while destocking appears to be broadly over, demand still remains elusive, raising possibility of sharper earning cuts for the chemical companies going forward, at least for another year.
Our recent note also delved upon China returning to capacity additions in chemicals, which spell trouble for Indian chemical companies.
While we remain apprehensive on most names, we still see upside, although limited, in Navin Fluorine International Ltd. and Vinati Organics Ltd.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.