Specialty Chemical Q3 Results Review - Slight Improvement In Margins Sequentially: DRChoksey

We anticipate that the short-term demand will remain subdued due to global destocking; however, we expect a gradual normalisation in the upcoming quarters, with recovery anticipated in H1 FY25E.

With a modest sequential improvement, specialty chemicals companies are poised to achieve significant volume growth in the foreseeable future. The challenges in the agrochemical sector are anticipated to persist, with recovery expected by the H2 FY25E due to export hurdles.

However, segments such as personal care, performance chemicals, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and original equipment manufacturer appliances are expected to perform well.

We recommend Rossari Biotech Ltd. as the company has strong demand from end customer segments, Fineotex Chemicals Ltd. for its strong growth potential from capacity expansion and improved products mix towards finishing processes and Balaji Amines Ltd. for the expansion plans and longterm growth prospects.