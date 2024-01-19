South Indian Bank Q3 Results Review - Strong Quarter, ~1% RoA Sustainable; Maintaining A 'Buy': Anand Rathi

South Indian Bank Ltd. came out with a strong Q3 set of figures, net interest income/pre-provision operating profit/profit after tax above our estimates due to higher treasury income and lower provisions.

Profitability improved overall with return on asset at 1.05% (up 8 basis points QoQ). Asset quality improved across segments.

With stress from the legacy book recognised, the focus now shifts to profitability.

We expect South India Bank to deliver a sustainable 1% RoA from now.

We retain our 'Buy' rating, with a 12-month target price of Rs 39, valuing the stock at 0.9 times price/adjusted book value on the FY26E book.