Sonata Software Q3 Results Review - Quant Acquisition, AI Key Growth Drivers: IDBI Capital
We expect Sonata’s overall margins to improve from 9.1% in FY24E to 9.6% and 9.9% in FY25E and FY26E mainly led by improvement in services revenues led by higher IP revenues from quant
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
Sonata Software Ltd. reported strong services revenues (up 3% in constant currency terms), which was better than most of the peers.
Sonata Software expects Q4 to be subdued due to softness in banking, financial services and insurance and seasonality in Quant.
However, we believe Sonata will be able to match Q3 performance. Further, it has won three large deals which has annual contract value of $12 million in Q3.
Based on this trajectory we expect large deals to contribute atleast 10% to the company’s growth in FY25E. In addition, ramp up in technology, media, and telecom vertical, 49 large deals under pursuit and traction in Quant will drive sonata’s services topline at a compound annual growth rate of 26% and PAT at CAGR of 26% over FY23-FY26E.
Hence we maintain our FY25E and FY26E estimates.
We maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 915 (valued at 30 times price-to-earning FY26E earnings per share).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
KPIT Technologies Q3 Results Review - Steady, Margins To Maintain Upward Trajectory: Anand Rathi
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.